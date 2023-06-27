Search
JD.com Inc. (JD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.22% last month.

Top Picks

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.915, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.31 and dropped to $34.87 before settling in for the closing price of $34.87. Within the past 52 weeks, JD’s price has moved between $31.57 and $68.29.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 23.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 384.80%. With a float of $1.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

In an organization with 450679 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +1.75, and the pretax margin is +1.33.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc. is 6.05%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.49) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.99 while generating a return on equity of 4.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.12% during the next five years compared to 139.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

JD.com Inc. (JD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc. (JD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc.’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.16. However, in the short run, JD.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.23. Second resistance stands at $35.49. The third major resistance level sits at $35.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.61. The third support level lies at $34.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 55.02 billion based on 1,365,714K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 151,690 M and income totals 1,507 M. The company made 35,377 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 912,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

