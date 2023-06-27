KB Home (KBH) posted a 0.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 26, 2023, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) trading session started at the price of $52.25, that was -1.67% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.8781 and dropped to $51.14 before settling in for the closing price of $52.02. A 52-week range for KBH has been $25.31 – $52.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.40%. With a float of $69.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2366 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.49, operating margin of +15.28, and the pretax margin is +15.53.

KB Home (KBH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KB Home stocks. The insider ownership of KB Home is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 6,788,411. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $45.26, taking the stock ownership to the 1,472,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. sold 29,777 for $28.77, making the entire transaction worth $856,684. This insider now owns 143,363 shares in total.

KB Home (KBH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.33) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +11.77 while generating a return on equity of 24.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KB Home (KBH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Looking closely at KB Home (NYSE: KBH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.4 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 90.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.00. However, in the short run, KB Home’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.31. Second resistance stands at $53.46. The third major resistance level sits at $54.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.83.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

There are 82,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.26 billion. As of now, sales total 6,904 M while income totals 816,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,384 M while its last quarter net income were 125,500 K.