Last month’s performance of 0.79% for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is certainly impressive

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $48.04, up 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.79 and dropped to $47.90 before settling in for the closing price of $47.99. Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has traded in a range of $45.26-$63.75.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 7.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.20%. With a float of $1.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

In an organization with 91030 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.34) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.68 million. That was better than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.28. However, in the short run, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.01. Second resistance stands at $49.34. The third major resistance level sits at $49.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.56. The third support level lies at $47.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 58.56 billion has total of 1,198,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,400 M in contrast with the sum of 7,703 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,041 M and last quarter income was 1,605 M.