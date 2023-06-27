Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of 1.30% for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is certainly impressive

Company News

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $14.73, up 0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.76 and dropped to $14.73 before settling in for the closing price of $14.73. Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has traded in a range of $6.38-$14.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.60%. With a float of $103.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BELLUS Health Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.41%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -475500.00 while generating a return on equity of -22.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s (BLU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 33.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 124362.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, BELLUS Health Inc.’s (BLU) raw stochastic average was set at 99.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.76 in the near term. At $14.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.72. The third support level lies at $14.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.87 billion has total of 126,812K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -76,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,060 K.

