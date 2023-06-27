Last month’s performance of 10.09% for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) stock priced at $1.18, up 1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. DNN’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $1.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.70%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $832.83 million.

In an organization with 66 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.66, operating margin of -205.45, and the pretax margin is +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denison Mines Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 98.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1138, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1830. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2200. Second resistance stands at $1.2400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. The third support level lies at $1.1400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.05 billion, the company has a total of 835,624K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,030 K while annual income is 11,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 800 K while its latest quarter income was -1,770 K.