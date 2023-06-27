Last month’s performance of -21.32% for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is certainly impressive

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $0.2185, down -13.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.258 and dropped to $0.1801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has traded in a range of $0.14-$3.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 64.80%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 104 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.66, operating margin of -395.18, and the pretax margin is -407.06.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,624. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,741 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 920,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,716. This insider now owns 930,172 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -407.27 while generating a return on equity of -5,969.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

The latest stats from [IronNet Inc., IRNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.81 million was superior to 2.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 229.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 157.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2388, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4620. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2320. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2840. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1282. The third support level lies at $0.0762 if the price breaches the second support level.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.17 million has total of 111,775K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,260 K in contrast with the sum of -111,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,970 K and last quarter income was -17,400 K.