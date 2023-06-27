Last month’s performance of -27.42% for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is certainly impressive

On June 26, 2023, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) opened at $5.58, lower -17.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.80 and dropped to $4.33 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. Price fluctuations for BIVI have ranged from $1.33 to $14.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.90% at the time writing. With a float of $12.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.33 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioVie Inc. is 55.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 34,782. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,984 shares at a rate of $5.81, taking the stock ownership to the 23,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $6.50, making the entire transaction worth $32,506. This insider now owns 29,194 shares in total.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -598.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioVie Inc. (BIVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, BioVie Inc.’s (BIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.97. However, in the short run, BioVie Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.62. Second resistance stands at $6.44. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $2.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Key Stats

There are currently 36,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,040 K.