Last month’s performance of 3.33% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is certainly impressive

June 26, 2023, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) trading session started at the price of $110.97, that was -0.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.10 and dropped to $109.78 before settling in for the closing price of $111.09. A 52-week range for ICE has been $88.60 – $113.15.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -64.10%. With a float of $550.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9010 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of +41.10, and the pretax margin is +19.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 55,260. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $110.52, taking the stock ownership to the 16,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s President sold 2,000 for $108.50, making the entire transaction worth $217,000. This insider now owns 125,526 shares in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.84% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) raw stochastic average was set at 84.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $110.89 in the near term. At $111.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.02. The third support level lies at $108.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Key Stats

There are 559,867K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 61.95 billion. As of now, sales total 7,292 M while income totals 1,446 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,896 M while its last quarter net income were 655,000 K.