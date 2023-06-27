Last month’s performance of -5.99% for Barclays PLC (BCS) is certainly impressive

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $7.36, down -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.44 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has traded in a range of $5.89-$9.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.40%. With a float of $3.85 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.94 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87400 employees.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Barclays PLC is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +13.73 while generating a return on equity of 8.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 53.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Barclays PLC’s (BCS) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67

Technical Analysis of Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) saw its 5-day average volume 7.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Barclays PLC’s (BCS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.42 in the near term. At $7.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.31. The third support level lies at $7.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.46 billion has total of 3,887,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,868 M in contrast with the sum of 7,332 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,792 M and last quarter income was 2,465 M.