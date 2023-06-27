Last month’s performance of -54.89% for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) stock price down -15.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. TRKA’s price has ranged from $2.32 to $26.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 85.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.50%. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Troika Media Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.40

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 206.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.27 in the near term. At $2.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. The third support level lies at $1.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.56 million, the company has a total of 16,530K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,410 K while annual income is -38,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 59,040 K while its latest quarter income was -7,900 K.