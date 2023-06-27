Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ford Motor Company (F) to new highs

June 26, 2023, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trading session started at the price of $14.01, that was 0.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.23 and dropped to $13.99 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. A 52-week range for F has been $10.10 – $15.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 173000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Company stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Company (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 49.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 64.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 85.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.71. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.23. Second resistance stands at $14.35. The third major resistance level sits at $14.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.75.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 4,000,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.77 billion. As of now, sales total 158,057 M while income totals -1,981 M. Its latest quarter income was 41,474 M while its last quarter net income were 1,757 M.