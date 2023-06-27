Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) stock priced at $0.7178, up 4.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7398 and dropped to $0.6805 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. MAPS’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $4.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -250.90%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

The firm has a total of 580 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.52, operating margin of -32.02, and the pretax margin is +44.74.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 22,394. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 27,043 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 446,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s General Counsel sold 9,957 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $8,245. This insider now owns 153,764 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.82 while generating a return on equity of -301.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WM Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WM Technology Inc., MAPS], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8398, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1995. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7530. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7761. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8123. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6937, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6575. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6344.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.75 million, the company has a total of 148,060K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 215,530 K while annual income is -115,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,010 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.