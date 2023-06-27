Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.97 million

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.51, soaring 0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.805 and dropped to $14.41 before settling in for the closing price of $14.41. Within the past 52 weeks, LEVI’s price has moved between $12.80 and $20.49.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.30%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.24, operating margin of +10.88, and the pretax margin is +10.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 39,516. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,938 shares at a rate of $13.45, taking the stock ownership to the 173,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Global Controller sold 5,017 for $18.04, making the entire transaction worth $90,507. This insider now owns 28,485 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +9.22 while generating a return on equity of 31.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.40% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.34 million, its volume of 2.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.73 in the near term. At $14.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.94.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.72 billion based on 396,377K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,169 M and income totals 569,100 K. The company made 1,689 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 114,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.