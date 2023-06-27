Li Auto Inc. (LI) last year’s performance of -13.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 26, 2023, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) opened at $33.68, higher 1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.145 and dropped to $33.442 before settling in for the closing price of $33.22. Price fluctuations for LI have ranged from $12.52 to $41.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -497.60% at the time writing. With a float of $864.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.17 million.

The firm has a total of 19396 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.11, operating margin of -8.07, and the pretax margin is -4.77.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -4.44 while generating a return on equity of -4.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -497.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Li Auto Inc., LI], we can find that recorded value of 5.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.53. The third major resistance level sits at $34.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.80.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

There are currently 1,042,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,566 M according to its annual income of -291,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,736 M and its income totaled 135,370 K.