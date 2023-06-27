Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 28,645 M

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) on Monday plunged -3.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $288.73. Within the past 52 weeks, META’s price has moved between $88.09 and $289.67.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 23.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $2.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.59 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77114 employees.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 201,243. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 722 shares at a rate of $278.73, taking the stock ownership to the 35,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 722 for $275.00, making the entire transaction worth $198,550. This insider now owns 35,922 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.03) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.50% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) saw its 5-day average volume 26.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 27.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.89.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 92.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $286.31 in the near term. At $294.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $298.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $274.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $269.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $261.93.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 705.53 billion based on 2,562,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 116,609 M and income totals 23,200 M. The company made 28,645 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,709 M in sales during its previous quarter.