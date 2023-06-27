Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is 5.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Markets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.99, plunging -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.02 and dropped to $6.97 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. Within the past 52 weeks, MUFG’s price has moved between $4.31 and $7.71.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.60%. With a float of $12.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.05 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 134443 workers is very important to gauge.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 6.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

The latest stats from [Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., MUFG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.5 million was inferior to 4.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. The third support level lies at $6.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 86.59 billion based on 12,320,727K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,245 M and income totals 8,262 M. The company made 18,809 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,848 M in sales during its previous quarter.

