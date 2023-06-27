Morgan Stanley (MS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 53,668 M

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $83.56, up 0.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.24 and dropped to $83.245 before settling in for the closing price of $83.58. Over the past 52 weeks, MS has traded in a range of $72.05-$100.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.40%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 9,921,451. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,049,889 shares at a rate of $9.45, taking the stock ownership to the 8,456,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer sold 7,320 for $82.95, making the entire transaction worth $607,198. This insider now owns 96,484 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.48) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.96% during the next five years compared to 10.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Morgan Stanley’s (MS) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.82. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.14. Second resistance stands at $84.69. The third major resistance level sits at $85.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 142.64 billion has total of 1,670,114K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,668 M in contrast with the sum of 11,029 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,517 M and last quarter income was 2,980 M.