Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) soared 3.17 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $2.19, up 3.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.06 to $3.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 120.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 564 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 25.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 28.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.33 in the near term. At $2.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 584.87 million, the company has a total of 212,456K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,630 K while annual income is -227,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,100 K while its latest quarter income was -87,670 K.