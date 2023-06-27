Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Company News

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.10, remained unchaged from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Within the past 52 weeks, NAVB’s price has moved between $0.07 and $0.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.30%. With a float of $22.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.65 million.

In an organization with 11 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -492.03, operating margin of -21402.08, and the pretax margin is -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -23117.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.19 million. That was better than the volume of 3.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NAVB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1483, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2390. However, in the short run, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1039. Second resistance stands at $0.1127. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1207. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0871, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0791. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0703.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.17 million based on 35,064K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals -15,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

