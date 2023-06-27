Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) average volume reaches $2.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.72, soaring 1.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.69 before settling in for the closing price of $8.77. Within the past 52 weeks, NVTS’s price has moved between $3.11 and $10.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 139.10%. With a float of $108.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.64, operating margin of -317.74, and the pretax margin is +134.45.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 162,993. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 16,666 shares at a rate of $9.78, taking the stock ownership to the 958,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s President & CEO sold 24,374 for $9.99, making the entire transaction worth $243,496. This insider now owns 975,626 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +198.46 while generating a return on equity of 33.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Looking closely at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. However, in the short run, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.15. Second resistance stands at $9.36. The third major resistance level sits at $9.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.27.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.54 billion based on 160,932K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,940 K and income totals 73,910 K. The company made 13,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.