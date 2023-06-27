New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.04% last month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $10.68, up 1.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.82 and dropped to $10.65 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has traded in a range of $5.81-$11.21.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.10%. With a float of $672.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.91 million.

In an organization with 7497 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.31. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.78. Second resistance stands at $10.88. The third major resistance level sits at $10.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. The third support level lies at $10.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.89 billion has total of 722,126K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,339 M in contrast with the sum of 650,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,132 M and last quarter income was 2,006 M.