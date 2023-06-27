NIO Inc. (NIO) last year’s performance of -63.56% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 26, 2023, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) trading session started at the price of $8.53, that was -0.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.69 and dropped to $8.395 before settling in for the closing price of $8.43. A 52-week range for NIO has been $7.00 – $24.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.30%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 26763 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.78, operating margin of -32.94, and the pretax margin is -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NIO Inc. (NIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIO Inc., NIO], we can find that recorded value of 44.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 48.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.79. The third major resistance level sits at $8.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.01.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

There are 1,669,006K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.42 billion. As of now, sales total 7,143 M while income totals -2,070 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,555 M while its last quarter net income were -688,910 K.