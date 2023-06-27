No matter how cynical the overall market is, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) performance over the last week is recorded -10.82%

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) stock priced at $8.90, down -1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.045 and dropped to $8.72 before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. CHGG’s price has ranged from $8.72 to $30.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.60%. With a float of $116.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.71 million.

The firm has a total of 1953 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.26, operating margin of +1.92, and the pretax margin is +13.55.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chegg Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 18,823. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 1,751 shares at a rate of $10.75, taking the stock ownership to the 437,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 818 for $9.56, making the entire transaction worth $7,816. This insider now owns 441,917 shares in total.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.77 while generating a return on equity of 23.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 60.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chegg Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chegg Inc., CHGG], we can find that recorded value of 3.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Chegg Inc.’s (CHGG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.16. The third major resistance level sits at $9.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.30.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 119,716K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 766,900 K while annual income is 266,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 187,600 K while its latest quarter income was 2,190 K.