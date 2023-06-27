No matter how cynical the overall market is, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) performance over the last week is recorded -5.45%

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $3.77, up 5.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has traded in a range of $1.88-$8.01.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -79.90%. With a float of $126.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.69 million.

The firm has a total of 66000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.96, operating margin of +5.96, and the pretax margin is +2.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,352,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 4,059,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 200,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000. This insider now owns 3,259,196 shares in total.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.95% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Community Health Systems Inc., CYH], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 555.13 million has total of 136,742K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,211 M in contrast with the sum of 46,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,108 M and last quarter income was -51,000 K.