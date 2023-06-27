Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) performance over the last week is recorded -22.07%

Markets

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.33, plunging -5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.25 before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. Within the past 52 weeks, DNMR’s price has moved between $1.57 and $5.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -175.30%. With a float of $90.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.94 million.

In an organization with 271 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.98, operating margin of -232.89, and the pretax margin is -339.30.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 27,390. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.74, taking the stock ownership to the 346,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $3.38, making the entire transaction worth $33,810. This insider now owns 356,478 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -337.78 while generating a return on equity of -40.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.70. However, in the short run, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.35. Second resistance stands at $2.44. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 233.07 million based on 101,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,220 K and income totals -179,760 K. The company made 11,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

$372.15K in average volume shows that Exscientia plc (EXAI) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
June 26, 2023, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) trading session started at the price of $6.20, that was -9.87% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Recent developments with Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

Sana Meer -
On June 26, 2023, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) opened at $7.98, higher 3.64% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Akumin Inc. (AKU) posted a -14.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Zack King -
A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) stock priced at $0.25, up 8.48% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.