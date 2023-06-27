No matter how cynical the overall market is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) performance over the last week is recorded 5.81%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.47, soaring 4.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.06 and dropped to $12.47 before settling in for the closing price of $12.37. Within the past 52 weeks, DO’s price has moved between $5.17 and $13.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -10.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.20%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.22, operating margin of -8.12, and the pretax margin is -12.55.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 65,922. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 6,027 shares at a rate of $10.94, taking the stock ownership to the 40,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CFO sold 10,000 for $12.25, making the entire transaction worth $122,516. This insider now owns 25,309 shares in total.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -12.27 while generating a return on equity of -14.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.17 in the near term. At $13.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.99.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 billion based on 101,358K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 841,280 K and income totals -103,210 K. The company made 232,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.