No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.54%

June 26, 2023, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) trading session started at the price of $26.45, that was -1.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.45 and dropped to $25.80 before settling in for the closing price of $26.33. A 52-week range for DBX has been $18.71 – $26.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.00%. With a float of $266.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $347.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3118 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.89, operating margin of +15.33, and the pretax margin is +8.29.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dropbox Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 158,842. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,148 shares at a rate of $25.84, taking the stock ownership to the 27,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Director sold 4,667 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $120,554. This insider now owns 23,374 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.07% during the next five years compared to 76.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Looking closely at Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.08. However, in the short run, Dropbox Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.25. Second resistance stands at $26.68. The third major resistance level sits at $26.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.95.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

There are 349,667K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.80 billion. As of now, sales total 2,325 M while income totals 553,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 611,100 K while its last quarter net income were 69,000 K.