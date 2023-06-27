No matter how cynical the overall market is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) performance over the last week is recorded -2.66%

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) stock priced at $90.25, down -0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.3895 and dropped to $88.66 before settling in for the closing price of $90.34. EW’s price has ranged from $67.13 to $107.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.40%. With a float of $602.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $607.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.31, operating margin of +31.63, and the pretax margin is +32.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 780,681. In this transaction Global President TAVR & Surg of this company sold 8,660 shares at a rate of $90.15, taking the stock ownership to the 213,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development sold 3,500 for $89.77, making the entire transaction worth $314,195. This insider now owns 39,503 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.28 while generating a return on equity of 26.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.76% during the next five years compared to 12.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 82.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.37 in the near term. At $91.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $92.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.11 billion, the company has a total of 606,218K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,382 M while annual income is 1,522 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,460 M while its latest quarter income was 340,500 K.