No matter how cynical the overall market is, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) performance over the last week is recorded 1.41%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.69, soaring 7.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.285 and dropped to $6.69 before settling in for the closing price of $6.68. Within the past 52 weeks, ESRT’s price has moved between $5.39 and $8.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 454.70%. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.34 million.

The firm has a total of 667 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.97, operating margin of +17.47, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 100.65%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -11.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Empire State Realty Trust Inc., ESRT], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s (ESRT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.65. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.22.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 160,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 727,040 K and income totals 40,640 K. The company made 164,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.