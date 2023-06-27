Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Haleon plc (HLN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.78%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) stock priced at $8.27, down -1.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.335 and dropped to $8.22 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. HLN’s price has ranged from $5.59 to $9.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.80%. With a float of $2.84 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 21000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.55, operating margin of +22.41, and the pretax margin is +14.90.

Haleon plc (HLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Haleon plc is 6.41%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

Haleon plc (HLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +9.76 while generating a return on equity of 4.97.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Haleon plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30

Technical Analysis of Haleon plc (HLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Haleon plc, HLN], we can find that recorded value of 2.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Haleon plc’s (HLN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.39. The third major resistance level sits at $8.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.10.

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.43 billion, the company has a total of 4,617,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,430 M while annual income is 1,311 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,627 M while its latest quarter income was 472,560 K.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) kicked off at the price of $57.75: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $58.08, plunging -0.12% from the previous trading...
Read more

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) plunged -3.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Zack King -
June 26, 2023, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) trading session started at the price of $32.07, that was -3.46% drop from the...
Read more

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 25.17 million

Steve Mayer -
On Monday, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) declined -6.05% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations...
Read more

