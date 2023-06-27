No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) performance over the last week is recorded 3.79%

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $3.04, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has traded in a range of $1.82-$4.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.10%. With a float of $149.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $373.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 704 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.02, operating margin of -67.78, and the pretax margin is -64.03.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 7,250. In this transaction Head of Legal and Secretary of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $2.90, taking the stock ownership to the 561,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Head of Legal and Secretary sold 2,500 for $2.31, making the entire transaction worth $5,775. This insider now owns 563,923 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -64.82 while generating a return on equity of -20.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Looking closely at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND), its last 5-days average volume was 5.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.37. However, in the short run, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.11. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.79.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 374,575K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 212,770 K in contrast with the sum of -137,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,770 K and last quarter income was -33,720 K.