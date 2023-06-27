No matter how cynical the overall market is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) performance over the last week is recorded 3.51%

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $142.00, soaring 1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.44 and dropped to $141.90 before settling in for the closing price of $141.85. Within the past 52 weeks, TTWO’s price has moved between $90.00 and $142.17.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 24.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -296.50%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.97, operating margin of -8.53, and the pretax margin is -25.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 861,862. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,251 shares at a rate of $137.88, taking the stock ownership to the 132,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 9,537 for $137.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,312,989. This insider now owns 666,147 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -21.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 143.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.96% during the next five years compared to -44.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.67 in the near term. At $145.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $147.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.18 billion based on 169,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,350 M and income totals -1,125 M. The company made 1,446 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -610,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.