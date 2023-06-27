No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) performance over the last week is recorded -22.70%

June 26, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) trading session started at the price of $1.60, that was -10.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.605 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. A 52-week range for TNXP has been $1.52 – $14.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.10%. With a float of $10.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.34 million.

The firm has a total of 117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$3.03) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.67, a number that is poised to hit -2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2445, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5999. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1633.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are 10,340K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.07 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -110,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -33,010 K.