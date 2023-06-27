No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.13%

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock priced at $351.00, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $351.93 and dropped to $341.90 before settling in for the closing price of $347.00. VRTX’s price has ranged from $271.61 to $354.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 29.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.30%. With a float of $256.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.65, operating margin of +46.64, and the pretax margin is +48.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 3,002,447. In this transaction EVP, COO of this company sold 8,603 shares at a rate of $349.00, taking the stock ownership to the 56,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 289 for $329.82, making the entire transaction worth $95,318. This insider now owns 6,838 shares in total.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +37.97 while generating a return on equity of 27.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.25% during the next five years compared to 65.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.55, a number that is poised to hit 3.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Looking closely at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.07.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (VRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $338.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $310.82. However, in the short run, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $352.29. Second resistance stands at $357.12. The third major resistance level sits at $362.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $342.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $337.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $332.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.23 billion, the company has a total of 257,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,931 M while annual income is 3,322 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,375 M while its latest quarter income was 699,800 K.