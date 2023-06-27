Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) performance over the last week is recorded -8.86%

Analyst Insights

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $11.00, down -23.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.13 and dropped to $8.40 before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ZURA has traded in a range of $4.87-$37.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.20%. With a float of $7.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.09 million.

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zura Bio Limited is 24.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 500,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 117,647 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 617,640 shares.

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zura Bio Limited’s (ZURA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zura Bio Limited, ZURA], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Zura Bio Limited’s (ZURA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 213.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 281.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.12. The third major resistance level sits at $13.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.92.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 231.29 million has total of 27,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 3,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,800 K.

