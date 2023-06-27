Now that Applied Materials Inc.’s volume has hit 7.25 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Monday soared 2.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $136.07. Within the past 52 weeks, AMAT’s price has moved between $71.12 and $142.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.10%. With a float of $834.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $843.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33000 workers is very important to gauge.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,029,750. In this transaction GVP, Applied Global Services of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $137.30, taking the stock ownership to the 100,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Senior Vice President, CTO sold 29,444 for $124.70, making the entire transaction worth $3,671,667. This insider now owns 194,298 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.84) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.33% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.58, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

The latest stats from [Applied Materials Inc., AMAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.31 million was inferior to 6.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.71.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $143.45. The third major resistance level sits at $146.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $132.82.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 115.50 billion based on 839,747K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,785 M and income totals 6,525 M. The company made 6,630 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,575 M in sales during its previous quarter.