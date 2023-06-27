Now that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 4.97 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 26, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) opened at $2.30, lower -2.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.23 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Price fluctuations for BBAI have ranged from $0.58 to $6.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $38.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 649 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -32.37, and the pretax margin is -79.60.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.75%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 881,074. In this transaction Director of this company sold 361,096 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 102,686,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director sold 749,909 for $2.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,814,780. This insider now owns 103,048,051 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -78.49 while generating a return on equity of -288.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

The latest stats from [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.4 million was inferior to 9.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.01.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

There are currently 142,888K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 351.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 155,010 K according to its annual income of -121,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,150 K and its income totaled -26,210 K.