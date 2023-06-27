Search
Shaun Noe
Now that Campbell Soup Company’s volume has hit 2.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

On June 26, 2023, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) opened at $45.52, higher 0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.91 and dropped to $45.005 before settling in for the closing price of $45.59. Price fluctuations for CPB have ranged from $45.42 to $57.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for $56.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,497,339. This insider now owns 136,739 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.72% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.16 in the near term. At $46.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.35.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

There are currently 298,092K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,562 M according to its annual income of 757,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,229 M and its income totaled 160,000 K.

