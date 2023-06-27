Now that Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s volume has hit 1.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 26, 2023, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) opened at $7.29, lower -5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.29 and dropped to $6.54 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for OCEA have ranged from $3.06 to $26.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.90% at the time writing. With a float of $8.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.01 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ocean Biomedical Inc. is 76.89%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.85 million. That was better than the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s (OCEA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 262.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.45. However, in the short run, Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.11. Second resistance stands at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Key Stats

There are currently 34,013K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 223.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -67,400 K.