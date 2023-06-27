Now that Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) stock priced at $3.93, up 3.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.125 and dropped to $3.93 before settling in for the closing price of $3.96. OSG’s price has ranged from $1.90 to $4.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 156.90%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1023 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.32, operating margin of +13.54, and the pretax margin is +7.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 77,069. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 203,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 143,000 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $489,060. This insider now owns 210,633 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.69 while generating a return on equity of 7.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 156.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

The latest stats from [Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., OSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.41 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.77.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 340.84 million, the company has a total of 78,260K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 466,800 K while annual income is 26,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,790 K while its latest quarter income was 12,140 K.