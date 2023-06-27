Now that Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s volume has hit 4.05 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $1.85, up 1.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.86. Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has traded in a range of $0.75-$4.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -169.20%. With a float of $52.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57 employees.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Pardes Biosciences Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,160,928. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 773,952 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,773,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 773,952 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,928. This insider now owns 13,583,762 shares in total.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -43.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s (PRDS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8677, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6495. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9500 in the near term. At $2.0200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6700.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 113.82 million has total of 61,717K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -96,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -17,810 K.