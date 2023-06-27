Now that Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 26, 2023, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) trading session started at the price of $20.54, that was -6.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.66 and dropped to $19.10 before settling in for the closing price of $20.84. A 52-week range for PLRX has been $7.36 – $36.64.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.20%. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.06 million.

In an organization with 124 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.99, operating margin of -1313.37, and the pretax margin is -1273.32.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 77,066. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of this company sold 2,877 shares at a rate of $26.79, taking the stock ownership to the 50,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,339 for $26.52, making the entire transaction worth $937,222. This insider now owns 274,753 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1273.32 while generating a return on equity of -48.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 118.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.22. However, in the short run, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.35. Second resistance stands at $21.28. The third major resistance level sits at $21.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.23.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

There are 59,156K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.17 billion. As of now, sales total 9,690 K while income totals -123,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,330 K while its last quarter net income were -37,550 K.