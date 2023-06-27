Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is 4.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) stock priced at $30.04, up 0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.37 and dropped to $29.89 before settling in for the closing price of $30.09. OHI’s price has ranged from $25.61 to $33.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -0.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.50%. With a float of $233.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.57, operating margin of +44.93, and the pretax margin is +49.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +48.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.46% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.39 in the near term. At $30.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.66. The third support level lies at $29.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.12 billion, the company has a total of 234,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 878,240 K while annual income is 426,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 218,200 K while its latest quarter income was 35,940 K.