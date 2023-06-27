Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is expecting 20.39% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $1.19, up 5.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.375 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has traded in a range of $0.57-$34.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -133.40%. With a float of $392.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $711.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 809 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of -45.96, and the pretax margin is -40.32.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is 26.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -44.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.54 million, its volume of 3.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) raw stochastic average was set at 55.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0148, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4896. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3500 in the near term. At $1.4600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5450. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9600.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 881.96 million has total of 705,343K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 748,930 K in contrast with the sum of -302,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 186,640 K and last quarter income was -60,970 K.