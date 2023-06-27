PCAR (PACCAR Inc) climbed 0.98 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) surged 0.98% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $78.44. Price fluctuations for PCAR have ranged from $49.93 to $80.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.20% at the time writing. With a float of $515.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $785.25 million.

The firm has a total of 31100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 3,379,640. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 46,523 shares at a rate of $72.64, taking the stock ownership to the 128,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER sold 1 for $71.63, making the entire transaction worth $57. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.81) by $0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.68% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PACCAR Inc (PCAR). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PACCAR Inc, PCAR], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.36. The third major resistance level sits at $80.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.43.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

There are currently 522,579K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,820 M according to its annual income of 3,012 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,473 M and its income totaled 733,900 K.