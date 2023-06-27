PLUG (Plug Power Inc.) dropped -0.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.15, plunging -0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $9.07 before settling in for the closing price of $9.20. Within the past 52 weeks, PLUG’s price has moved between $7.39 and $31.56.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.60%. With a float of $523.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $589.21 million.

The firm has a total of 3353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plug Power Inc., PLUG], we can find that recorded value of 18.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.57. The third major resistance level sits at $9.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.63.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.60 billion based on 600,537K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 701,440 K and income totals -724,010 K. The company made 210,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -206,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.