Quantum Corporation (QMCO) volume exceeds 0.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 26, 2023, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) opened at $1.09, lower -4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for QMCO have ranged from $0.86 to $2.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.60% at the time writing. With a float of $92.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.39 million.

In an organization with 850 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.45, operating margin of -5.91, and the pretax margin is -8.72.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 29,372. In this transaction SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of this company sold 30,915 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 244,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy sold 863 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,200. This insider now owns 274,961 shares in total.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -29.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum Corporation (QMCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Corporation’s (QMCO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0295, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2087. However, in the short run, Quantum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1100. Second resistance stands at $1.1900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8100.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Key Stats

There are currently 93,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 103.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 412,750 K according to its annual income of -37,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,350 K and its income totaled -13,610 K.