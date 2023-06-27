Recent developments with Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

On June 26, 2023, Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) opened at $7.98, higher 3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.29 and dropped to $7.98 before settling in for the closing price of $7.97. Price fluctuations for AIV have ranged from $6.06 to $9.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -28.30% over the past five years. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.23, operating margin of -16.75, and the pretax margin is +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 70.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.37 in the near term. At $8.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.87. The third support level lies at $7.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

There are currently 148,616K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 190,340 K according to its annual income of 75,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,270 K and its income totaled -8,820 K.