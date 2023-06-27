Recent developments with Immersion Corporation (IMMR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.42 cents.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.10, plunging -6.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.19 and dropped to $6.43 before settling in for the closing price of $7.12. Within the past 52 weeks, IMMR’s price has moved between $4.79 and $9.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 132.90%. With a float of $31.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.60 million.

In an organization with 20 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.88, operating margin of +63.49, and the pretax margin is +70.11.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Immersion Corporation is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 50.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 162,466. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,772 shares at a rate of $7.82, taking the stock ownership to the 46,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,441 for $7.68, making the entire transaction worth $11,067. This insider now owns 28,032 shares in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +79.73 while generating a return on equity of 20.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.52 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Immersion Corporation’s (IMMR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. However, in the short run, Immersion Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.09. Second resistance stands at $7.52. The third major resistance level sits at $7.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.00. The third support level lies at $5.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 217.65 million based on 32,634K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,460 K and income totals 30,660 K. The company made 7,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.