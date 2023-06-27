Recent developments with ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock priced at $1.94, down -11.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. PIXY’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $44.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.90%. With a float of $1.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.52, operating margin of -98.29, and the pretax margin is -120.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 956. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -120.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ShiftPixy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -90.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) saw its 5-day average volume 10.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 313.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.07 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.43. The third support level lies at $1.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.96 million, the company has a total of 10,111K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,000 K while annual income is -44,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,580 K while its latest quarter income was -5,770 K.